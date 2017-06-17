TPM Livewire

Trump Hires Another Lawyer For Russia Legal Team

President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
Published June 17, 2017 10:36 am

President Donald Trump has hired another attorney to join his outside legal team as he faces a special counsel investigation, according to reports from Reuters, Politico, and CNN.

John Dowd, a veteran Washington, D.C. lawyer, will join Trump’s legal team run by Marc Kasowitz, a longtime attorney for Trump.

Dowd led the Major League Baseball investigation into Pete Rose and represented Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on the congressional ethics charges in the “Keating Five” probe.

Trump has added lawyers to his outside legal team as the Russia investigations heat up. The Washington Post reported this week that special counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct justice, and Trump appeared to confirm that in a Friday tweet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
