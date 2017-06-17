Trump Hires Another Lawyer For Russia Legal Team

President Donald Trump has hired another attorney to join his outside legal team as he faces a special counsel investigation, according to reports from Reuters, Politico, and CNN.

John Dowd, a veteran Washington, D.C. lawyer, will join Trump’s legal team run by Marc Kasowitz, a longtime attorney for Trump.

Dowd led the Major League Baseball investigation into Pete Rose and represented Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on the congressional ethics charges in the “Keating Five” probe.

Trump has added lawyers to his outside legal team as the Russia investigations heat up. The Washington Post reported this week that special counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct justice, and Trump appeared to confirm that in a Friday tweet.