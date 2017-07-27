TPM Livewire

Sessions Says Trump’s Comments Are ‘Kind Of Hurtful,’ Praises Him Anyway

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions starts to walks away at the conclusion of his interview with the Associated Press at the U.S. Embassy in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Published July 27, 2017 4:55 pm

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday said President Donald Trump’s week-long tear against him was “kind of hurtful,” but he nevertheless praised Trump’s leadership.

“Well, it’s kind of hurtful, but the President of the United States is a strong leader,” Sessions said in a clip from an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, referring to Trump’s harsh criticism of the attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He said Trump “has had a lot of criticisms, and he’s steadfastly determined to get his job done.”

“He wants all of us to do our jobs, and that’s what I intend to do,” Sessions said.

He told the Associated Press that he hasn’t had the “best week” when it comes to his relationship with Trump, but has a “harmony of values and beliefs” with the President.

“I serve at the pleasure of the President,” Sessions told the Associated Press. “I’ve understood that from the day I took the job.”

