Sessions Insists He’ll Remain, But Hasn’t Had ‘Best Week’ With Trump

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions smiles during his interview with the Associated Press at the U.S. Embassy in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Associated Press Published July 27, 2017 3:20 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions tells The Associated Press he’ll continue to serve as long as President Donald Trump wants him to.

Sessions told AP Thursday in El Salvador that Trump has every right to find another attorney general. He says: “I serve at the pleasure of the president. I’ve understood that from the day I took the job.’

Sessions has been publicly berated by Trump for a week, fueling speculation that he would be fired or step down. Trump is upset that the attorney general recused himself months ago from the investigation into interactions between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

Sessions acknowledges this hasn’t been the “best week” in his relationship with Trump. But he says he and Trump have a “harmony of values and beliefs.”

