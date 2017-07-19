TPM Livewire

Flake Wishes Muslim Senate Challenger Well After Islamophobic Abuse

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - JULY 13: Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., talks with reporters in the Capitol after a meeting where Senate Republicans' unveiled and updated health care bill on July 13, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published July 19, 2017 11:02 am

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) sent well wishes to a potential political challenger on Tuesday in response to a barrage of abuse she faced for her faith.

Flake linked to a column in azcentral.com detailing a stream of anti-Muslim abuse that followed a Facebook post from Deedra Abboud, an attorney competing in Arizona’s Democratic primary to challenge Flake for his seat in 2018.

Abboud had posted a dedication to the Constitution, noting, “In their infinite wisdom, the Founding Fathers decreed that this nation would separate church and state, and in doing so protect both institutions. Government would be free from religious overreach, and religion would be free from government interference.”

In the comments below, Facebook users wrote things like “Fuck you Muslim bitch,” and “BAN ISLAM IN THE USA…WE HATE YOUR FILTHY DEATH CULT.”

Since then, the tenor seems to have balanced out somewhat, with many commenters wishing Abboud well and criticizing Islamophobia.

Flake has chaffed at some of President Donald Trump’s more flagrantly nativist actions. He was part of a small group of senators to speak out against the President’s first attempt to ban travel from several Muslim-majority countries, which was quickly tied up in a legal battle in the first weeks of his presidency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Flake Wishes Muslim Senate Challenger Well After Islamophobic Abuse 7 seconds ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) sent well wishes to a potential political challenger on Tuesday...

Kasich: Trump Doesn't Care What The Solution Is On Health Care 8 seconds ago

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), who is one...

US Military Renting Space In Trump Tower For $130,000 Per Month 16 minutes ago

The U.S. military unit in charge of support for President Donald Trump has been...

Rove Says He Wouldn't Have Gone To Meeting With Russian Lawyer 37 minutes ago

Former George W. Bush aide Karl Rove on Monday said he would not have...

Trump Offers Strange Support For O'Care Repeal: 'Dems Scream Death' about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump attempted to give a boost to Republicans' stalled Obamacare repeal effort Wednesday....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.