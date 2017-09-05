TPM Livewire

Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce CEO Resigns From WH Council Over DACA

PIN-IT
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 5, 2017 11:59 am

The president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce resigned Tuesday from President Donald Trump’s National Diversity Council, following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement that Trump had ended the DACA program.

“I officially resign from that council, effective immediately,” Javier Palomarez told HLN’s Carol Costello. “There is no letter. This is it. This is the resignation.”

Earlier Tuesday, just before Sessions’ announcement, Palomarez promised to resign should Trump rescind DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protects nearly 800,000 undocumented young people from deportation.

These are exactly the kind of young people we need in America, and we have a President that committed to taking care of them, and in fact said he would focus his energy on removing criminals,” Palomarez said.

The program will accept no new applicants starting Wednesday. A Department of Homeland Security official told reporters on background Tuesday that DACA recipients whose permits expire before March 5, 2018 would be eligible to re-apply for an additional two years of protection.

Hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients with permits expiring after that date, however, could soon see the information they gave the government as part of the program’s application used to deport them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Claims He Has 'Love' For DACA Recipients After Ending The Program 27 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed he has "a great love" for undocumented immigrants brought...

Obama Calls Trump's Decision To End DACA 'Cruel' And 'Wrong' about 2 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump's decision to end...

WH: Sessions Announced End Of DACA Because It's A 'Legal' Issue about 2 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement that the White House will rescind the Deferred...

WH Won't Say If Trump Would Extend DACA If Congress Can't Pass A Solution about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday made clear that Congress is...

US Catholic Bishops Group Condemns Trump's Termination Of DACA Program about 4 hours ago

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Tuesday condemned President Donald Trump's decision to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.