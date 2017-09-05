Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce CEO: I’d Resign From WH Council Over DACA

Update 12:05 p.m. ET:

Javier Palomarez has resigned from President Donald Trump’s National Diversity Council.

Original post below:

The president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday that he would resign from President Donald Trump’s National Diversity Council if the President rescinds DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The DACA program, established via executive action by President Barack Obama, has so far shielded nearly 800,000 undocumented people from deportation. Trump essentially confirmed Tuesday morning that he would eliminate the program and leave it to Congress to legislate a replacement, if any.

“I am going to work as hard as I possibly can to make sure that he understands that we ought to be protecting these young people,” Javier Palomarez told CNN’s Poppy Harlow Tuesday morning. Earlier, he called DACA recipients “exactly the kind of young people we need in America.”

“So if he ends it–” Harlow interjected. “If he ends it, Javier, are you out?”

“I am out if he ends it,” Palomarez responded.

ABC News reported Tuesday morning, citing two unnamed administration officials, that the Trump administration would not consider new DACA applications as of September 5, and that current DACA recipients with permits expiring before March 5 could apply for a two-year renewal.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will deliver remarks on the future of the DACA program at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to a schedule released by the Department of Justice. He will reportedly announce the end of the program with a six-month delay.