TPM Livewire

House Oversight Chair Chaffetz To Join Fox News As Political Analyst

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published June 28, 2017 12:12 pm

Fox News on Wednesday announced that House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) will join the network as a contributor after resigning from Congress at the end of the month.

“In this role he will offer political analysis across FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming,” Fox News said in a release.

Chaffetz will begin at Fox on July 1, a day after stepping down from his job in Congress.

In April, Chaffetz announced that he would not seek another term in Congress, and later announced his plans to resign before the end of his term.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

House Oversight Chair Chaffetz To Join Fox News As Political Analyst 13 seconds ago

Fox News on Wednesday announced that House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) will...

CNN's Acosta Says Fox News' Hannity 'Needs A Hug' Following Criticism 7 minutes ago

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta answered commentary from Fox News’ Sean Hannity by...

Trump Lawyer: Why Isn't A Special Counsel Investigating Obama? 55 minutes ago

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney asserted Wednesday that former President Barack Obama’s response to...

Attendees Laugh, Clap After Organizers Cut Off Wilbur Ross At Berlin Conference about 1 hours ago

Attendees at a business conference in Berlin laughed and applauded on Tuesday when organizers...

Thune: 'A Couple Of Issues' Need To Be Addressed In Senate Health Bill about 2 hours ago

Despite calls from Republican senators like Susan Collins (R-ME) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) that...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.