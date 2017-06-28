House Oversight Chair Chaffetz To Join Fox News As Political Analyst

Fox News on Wednesday announced that House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) will join the network as a contributor after resigning from Congress at the end of the month.

“In this role he will offer political analysis across FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming,” Fox News said in a release.

Chaffetz will begin at Fox on July 1, a day after stepping down from his job in Congress.

In April, Chaffetz announced that he would not seek another term in Congress, and later announced his plans to resign before the end of his term.