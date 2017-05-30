TPM Livewire

WaPo: Jared Kushner Gets His Own Intelligence Briefings

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published May 30, 2017 7:05 am

White House senior adviser and son-in-law to the President Jared Kushner receives a separate intelligence briefing from President Donald Trump, earlier in the morning than when Trump sits for his briefing, the Washington Post reported Monday night, citing two unnamed White House officials.

Kushner often joins Trump for his intelligence briefing as well, according to the Washington Post. Trump in November had reportedly said that he wanted Kushner to have access to the presidential intelligence briefings.

Kushner has come under increased scrutiny recently as reports have revealed that he has become a focus of the FBI’s Russia investigation. Kushner also reportedly sought to establish a secret line of communication with the Russian government before Trump took office.

Trump’s intelligence briefings feature visual aides like videos and “killer graphics,” CIA Director Mike Pompeo told the Washington Post.

Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, told the Post that Trump takes the intelligence briefings very seriously.

“A president who I think came into the office thinking he would focus on domestic issues — ‘make America great again’ — has learned that you inherit the world and its problems when you’re president of the United States,” Coats told the Post.

“One time he came in and said, ‘All right, what’s the bad news this morning?’ ” he continued. “You can see the weight of the burden on the shoulders of the president.”

Read the Washington Post’s full report on intelligence briefings here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: Jared Kushner Gets His Own Intelligence Briefings 4 seconds ago

White House senior adviser and son-in-law to the President Jared Kushner receives a separate...

Trump Golf Courses Use Another Family's Coat Of Arms about 17 hours ago

President Donald Trump's golf courses in the United States display a coat of arms taken...

Under Fire, Trump Belatedly Responds To Portland Anti-Muslim Attack about 18 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday finally addressed the violent bias attack on a Portland...

McCain: Kushner's Reported Push For Russia Backchannel Not 'Standard' about 20 hours ago

In an interview with an Australian media outlet published Monday, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)...

Graham: It's 'Stunning' That Comey Acted On Fake Russian Intel In 2016 about 20 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called it "stunning" that former FBI Director James Comey would...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.