Report: Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Raked In $212 Million Since 2016

Michael Sohn/AP
By Published July 22, 2017 12:01 pm

Top White House advisors and married couple Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have reported earnings as much as $212 million since early last year, according to the New York Times.

Late Friday night, Trump publicly released her first ethics disclosure form that showed she received at least $12.6 million dollars from her businesses since early 2016, along with an arrangement guaranteeing her at least $1.5 million a year.

The Times also reported that Kushner, who remains heavily invested in his family’s multibillion dollar real estate businesses, filed an updated form along with his wife. His investments make up the majority of the $212 million figure.

Together, the couple’s business networks show an empire worth $761 million. And there could be more.

“There still may be financial ties that we don’t know about,” said Lawrence M. Noble, a former general counsel and chief ethics officer of the Federal Election Commission, told the Times. “These really weren’t meant to deal with a situation where somebody’s going to keep a major business interest.”

The disclosures further highlight ethics experts’ concerns of conflicts of interest between the couple’s presence in the White House and their business ties.

“We won’t know if they are taking necessary steps to recuse themselves because, unfortunately, the ethics process requires a lot of self-policing,” Scott H. Amey from Project on Government Oversight told the Times.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
Most Popular

