Trump Tweets On Charlottesville Rally: ‘No Place For This Kind Of Violence’

President Donald Trump stands as he waits to bestow the nation's highest military honor, the Medal of Honor to retired Army medic James McCloughan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2017. McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published August 12, 2017 1:45 pm

President Trump tweeted there is “no place for this kind of violence” amid reports of violent clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency after hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other at the rally. Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler organized the Saturday rally to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted just minutes before the President’s initial response.

Ironically, Trump’s history of calling for violence is well-known, despite his claims to the contrary.

Trump is currently at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is spending a 17-day working vacation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
