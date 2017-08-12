Trump Tweets On Charlottesville Rally: ‘No Place For This Kind Of Violence’

President Trump tweeted there is “no place for this kind of violence” amid reports of violent clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency after hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other at the rally. Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler organized the Saturday rally to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted just minutes before the President’s initial response.

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

Ironically, Trump’s history of calling for violence is well-known, despite his claims to the contrary.

Trump is currently at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is spending a 17-day working vacation.