Report: House Intel Committee Wants To Talk To Trump’s Digital Director

The House Intelligence Committee wants to hear from Brad Parscale, who was the digital director for President Donald Trump’s campaign, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, CNN reported Friday.

Parscale would be on the list of Trump associates that the committee wants to testify about any connections between the Republican nominee’s campaign and Russian operatives. CNN reported in May that the campaign’s data analytics operation—widely credited with securing Trump’s surprise victory—was being scrutinized by federal investigators. Agents want to know whether Russian intelligence operatives relied on Trump campaign staffers or their data to assist with Russia’s targeted use of social media bots and “fake news” sites to sway American voters, as CNN previously reported.

The role of Jared Kushner, Trump son-in-law and senior adviser, in overseeing that data operation also is under scrutiny in the federal probe.

Parscale told CNN he has not been contacted by either federal or congressional investigators.

The bearded San Antonio-based Trump ally was highlighted in a Bloomberg Politics story shortly before the Election Day, which revealed that he was responsible for handling the campaign’s social media, online fundraising, and polling efforts. Their principal strategy was to push narratives that would suppress Democratic votes, according to the Bloomberg story.

Parscale has remained in the Trump orbit since the campaign. He now serves as digital, social and media adviser for America First Policies, a non-profit organized to promote the Trump White House’s agenda.