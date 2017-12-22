TPM Livewire

House Intel Committee To Interview Trump’s Longtime Personal Secretary

Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Devin Nunes, R-Calif., joined at left by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking member talk to reporters about their investigation Russian influence on the American presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March, 15, 2017. Both lawmakers said thy have no evidence to back up President Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Plaza during the 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published December 22, 2017

The House Intelligence Committee is scheduled to interview President Donald Trump’s longtime personal secretary Rhona Graff on Friday, according to a report by NBC News.

NBC News reported that the committee will question Graff, who has worked for the Trump Organization for three decades and served as Trump’s personal gatekeeper, at an undisclosed location in New York.

In August, ABC News reported that congressional investigators were particularly interested in any information Graff might have about a meeting in June 2016 between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who Trump Jr. believed to have damaging information on Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

In a series of emails setting up the meeting, British music publicist Rob Goldstone, an acquaintance of the Trump family, suggested sending information to Trump “via Rhona,” reflecting her status as a conduit and gatekeeper to the senior Trump.

Graff is not the only member of Trump’s staff that congressional investigators have expressed interest in interviewing; Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the House Intelligence Committee’s schedule, that the panel has also invited Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and his former campaign CEO and chief strategist Steve Bannon to testify before the committee.



Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.



