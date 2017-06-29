TPM Livewire

Even Hannity Thinks Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ Tweets Weren’t A Good Idea

PIN-IT
Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/Sipa USA
By Published June 29, 2017 6:39 pm

Fox News host and ardent Trump booster Sean Hannity on Thursday said President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s appearance might not have been in the President’s “best interest.”

Hannity said on his radio show that while he is a “big supporter of the president tweeting,” with regard to Trump’s remarks about Brzezinski it would have been in his “best interest not to do it, in my humble opinion.”

He nevertheless called the media “a bunch of crybabies” for “feigning outrage” in response to Trump’s remarks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Even Hannity Thinks Trump's 'Morning Joe' Tweets Weren't A Good Idea 5 seconds ago

Fox News host and ardent Trump booster Sean Hannity on Thursday said President Donald Trump's...

VA Gov. Has 'No Intention' Of Helping Sketchy 'Election Integrity' Commission 46 minutes ago

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Thursday said he has "no intention" of cooperating...

California Refuses Bogus 'Election Integrity' Commission's Data Request 48 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla (pictured above) on Thursday refused to send any...

'Most Sinister' Propaganda: Examining The NRA's Ominous New Ad about 1 hours ago

A new advertisement put out by the National Rifle Association -- which calls on conservatives to...

Greta Van Susteren Leaves MSNBC After Surprisingly Short Tenure about 3 hours ago

Less than half a year after coming back on air after leaving Fox News,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.