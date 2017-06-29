Even Hannity Thinks Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ Tweets Weren’t A Good Idea

Fox News host and ardent Trump booster Sean Hannity on Thursday said President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s appearance might not have been in the President’s “best interest.”

Hannity said on his radio show that while he is a “big supporter of the president tweeting,” with regard to Trump’s remarks about Brzezinski it would have been in his “best interest not to do it, in my humble opinion.”

He nevertheless called the media “a bunch of crybabies” for “feigning outrage” in response to Trump’s remarks.