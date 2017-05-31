Sean Hannity Is Still Bringing Up The Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory

Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night updated his viewers on his baseless conspiracy theory about the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich even though he has promised not to talk about Rich anymore.

He began by reiterating his pledge not to talk about Rich for the time being before telling his audience that he’s still digging and complaining that he’s been called a conspiracy theorist.

“I have to start tonight on a personal note of something that happened last week. Now, I was asked by the family of the DNC staffer that was killed in July to pull back covering the story of the death because their son and their family was hurting,” he said on his show. “Now out of respect for the family’s wishes, well, I decided for the time being not to discuss it unless there were further developments.”

“But I also promised you, my audience, my loyal audience, that I will not stop investigating. I will not stop asking questions,” he continued. “And at a very high level, the bottom line here is the family wants the truth and I think the country deserves the truth, because this impacts so much of what the narrative in this country is now about, which is the left and their conspiracy theory. Now I can report, I am making progress. We will have a lot more coming probably sooner than later.”

He then complained that he has been labeled a conspiracy theorist “because I dare to ask questions” and claimed that liberals are trying to get his show cancelled by going after his advertisers. Several companies have pulled ads from the show following his relentless coverage of the Seth Rich conspiracy theory, though USAA has said it will again begin airing ads on “Hannity.”

Hannity’s update Tuesday night followed a very similar update last week during which he said he would stop talking about Seth Rich for the time being.