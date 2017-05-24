TPM Livewire

Hannity: I’ll Stop Talking About Murder Of DNC Staffer ‘At This Time’

By Published May 24, 2017 8:22 am

After Fox News pulled a report based on a conspiracy theory about the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich, Sean Hannity, one of the most prominent voices pushing the theory, said on Tuesday night that he would stop talking about Rich for the time being.

Hannity said that he would stop discussing the conspiracy theory on air out of respect for Rich’s family, but he indicated that he will still attempt to prove the theory true and that he may return to it at a later time.

“I totally, completely understand how upset, how hard this is on this family, especially over the recent coverage of Seth’s death,” he said on his Fox News show, noting that he has been in touch with Rich’s family. Seth Rich’s brother made a plea to Hannity to stop pushing conspiracy theories about the murder.

“Out of respect from the family’s wishes for now, I am not discussing this matter at this time,” Hannity continued before launching into a rant about the probe into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Hannity said that Democrats and the media “have been pushing that tinfoil hat conspiracy with zero evidence.”

Though he said he would stop talking about Rich’s death for now, Hannity indicated a few minutes later that he would keep digging.

“I want to say this to you, my loyal audience, please do not interpret what I am saying tonight to mean anything — don’t read into this. I promise you, I am not going to stop doing my job. To the extent of my ability, I’m not going to stop trying to find the truth. That’s what we do here every single day. That effort is not stopping in any way, shape, matter or form,” he said. “I’m continuing the work that I promise to do every day for you and at the proper time, we shall continue and talk a lot more.”

Hannity also followed up with tweets suggesting that he was not dropping the conspiracy theory entirely.

Conspiracy theories about Rich’s murder resurfaced recently after a private investigator alleged to Washington, D.C. Fox affiliate WTTG that Rich was communicating with Wikileaks before he was killed. A spokesman for Rich’s family pushed back on the claim, and the investigator later backtracked, however.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
