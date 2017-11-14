TPM Livewire

Hannity: I’m Giving Away 500 Keurigs To Fans Who Want ‘Apolitical Joe’

In this March 4, 2016, photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News arrives in National Harbor, Md. Hannity is getting a bruising reminder that this year's presidential campaign defies traditional political rules. The Fox News Channel and radio host had a nasty spat with Ted Cruz this week, following criticism from both the left and right about his interviews with Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published November 14, 2017 3:05 pm

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday announced he will give away hundreds of Keurig coffeemakers to fans of his show, who have been smashing the machines en masse in protest of the company’s decision to pull advertising from the conservative commentator’s show.

“To all of my supportive and devoted fans of the show, I am giving away 500 Keurig machines as a thank you for always standing by me,” Hannity tweeted. “We accept the apology of the Keurig CEO, and look forward to enjoying a nice cup of apolitical Joe.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the contest was closed, according to Hannity’s site.

Diehard fans of Hannity’s show posted videos of themselves smashing their Keurig machines over the weekend after Keurig announced it was pulling ads from Hannity’s show over his coverage of sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Hannity cheered on the destruction over the weekend, but urged fans to leave their Keurigs intact after the coffee maker company’s CEO Bob Gamgort on Monday said it was “unacceptable” for the social media team to broadcast the company’s decision to yank ads.

Despite Hannity’s claim, Gamgort did not apologize to Hannity. In a letter to staff obtained by the Washington Post, the CEO apologized to employees “for any negativity” they experienced as a result of the announcement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Hannity: I'm Giving Away 500 Keurigs To Fans Who Want 'Apolitical Joe'

