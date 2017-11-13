TPM Livewire

Hannity Diehards Smash Keurigs After Company Boycotts Fox Show

PIN-IT
In this March 4, 2016, photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News arrives in National Harbor, Md. Hannity is getting a bruising reminder that this year's presidential campaign defies traditional political rules. The Fox News Channel and radio host had a nasty spat with Ted Cruz this week, following criticism from both the left and right about his interviews with Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published November 13, 2017 8:27 am

Fox News host Sean Hannity cheered on his fans on Sunday night as they published videos of themselves smashing their Keurig coffee makers due to the company’s boycott of Hannity’s show.

Keurig and several other companies, including 23 and Me, Eloquii and Nature’s Bounty, have pulled ads from Hannity’s Fox News show over the host’s coverage of the allegations that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued relationships with teenage girls while he was in his 30s. Moore joined Hannity’s radio show on Friday, where he denied the allegations published by the Washington Post, including one from a woman who said Moore groped her when she was 14.

Upset with Keurig in particular over its boycott of Hannity, the Fox host’s fans tweeted videos of them breaking the coffee machines. Hannity praised his “deplorable” viewers for their video protests on Twitter Sunday night.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Hannity Diehards Smash Keurigs After Company Boycotts Fox Show 44 minutes ago

Fox News host Sean Hannity cheered on his fans on Sunday night as they...

Roy Moore Threatens To Sue Washington Post Over Allegations From 4 Women about 1 hours ago

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Sunday threatened to sue the Washington Post...

Conway: Trump Wants To Discuss 'Major Issues' With Putin, Not Election Meddling about 22 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump wants to...

Kelly: I Don't Keep Track Of Trump's Tweets, I Just 'Find Out About Them' about 22 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly on Sunday said that he does not...

Trump Publicly Lauds Own Restraint For Not Calling Kim Jong Un 'Short And Fat' about 23 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised his own restraint for not calling North Korean...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.