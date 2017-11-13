Hannity Diehards Smash Keurigs After Company Boycotts Fox Show

Fox News host Sean Hannity cheered on his fans on Sunday night as they published videos of themselves smashing their Keurig coffee makers due to the company’s boycott of Hannity’s show.

Keurig and several other companies, including 23 and Me, Eloquii and Nature’s Bounty, have pulled ads from Hannity’s Fox News show over the host’s coverage of the allegations that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued relationships with teenage girls while he was in his 30s. Moore joined Hannity’s radio show on Friday, where he denied the allegations published by the Washington Post, including one from a woman who said Moore groped her when she was 14.

Upset with Keurig in particular over its boycott of Hannity, the Fox host’s fans tweeted videos of them breaking the coffee machines. Hannity praised his “deplorable” viewers for their video protests on Twitter Sunday night.

Deplorable friends, I am buying 500 coffee makers tomorrow to give away!! Details on radio and TV. Hint; best videos!! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 13, 2017

I pulled an "Office Space" with my Keurig… Would be a shame if everyone else joined me in the Keurig Smash Challenge #BoycottKeurig #IStandWithHannity #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/yEADeRC006 — Angelo John Gage (@AngeloJohnGage) November 12, 2017