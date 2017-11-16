Hannity Accepts Moore’s Open Letter, Says Alabama Voters Will Have To Decide

After calling on Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to explain inconsistencies in his denials of the allegations aired by several women, Fox News host Sean Hannity said Wednesday night that he was satisfied with an open letter from Moore.

“We demanded, rightly, answers from Judge Moore,” Hannity said on his show Wednesday night. “And he provided them to the specific questions we asked.”

On his show Tuesday night, Hannity pointed out that Moore gave inconsistent answers to Hannity when he asked the GOP candidate if he dated teenage girls while he was in his 30s. Hannity also noted that Moore denied knowing one of his accusers, Beverly Young Nelson, but that Nelson has a yearbook that appears to be signed by Moore. Hannity told Moore to explain the inconsistencies in 24 hours or drop out of the race.

In an open letter to Hannity published on Twitter Wednesday, Moore first painted the accusations as an attack from the liberal media and suggested that there’s reason to doubt the allegations since they are only coming to light now.

Moore also argued that the signature in Nelson’s yearbook could have been faked and said that he presided over Nelson’s divorce proceedings as a judge in 1999, which Nelson did not mention. Moore said that it did not appear to cause Nelson “distress” in 1999 when she appeared before Moore in court.

Later in the letter, Moore said that he “did not date underage girls” and specifically denied the allegations from Nelson and Leigh Corfman, who accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old.

Hannity said that with this letter from Moore, the voters of Alabama now need to make their choice.

“The people of Alabama deserve to have a fair choice, especially in light of the new allegations tonight.” Hannity said. “We have told you everyone’s point of view. The accusers continue to have an open invitation to come on this show and share their story.”