TPM Livewire

Hannity Accepts Moore’s Open Letter, Says Alabama Voters Will Have To Decide

PIN-IT
Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/Sipa USA
By Published November 16, 2017 8:41 am

After calling on Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to explain inconsistencies in his denials of the allegations aired by several women, Fox News host Sean Hannity said Wednesday night that he was satisfied with an open letter from Moore.

“We demanded, rightly, answers from Judge Moore,” Hannity said on his show Wednesday night. “And he provided them to the specific questions we asked.”

On his show Tuesday night, Hannity pointed out that Moore gave inconsistent answers to Hannity when he asked the GOP candidate if he dated teenage girls while he was in his 30s. Hannity also noted that Moore denied knowing one of his accusers, Beverly Young Nelson, but that Nelson has a yearbook that appears to be signed by Moore. Hannity told Moore to explain the inconsistencies in 24 hours or drop out of the race.

In an open letter to Hannity published on Twitter Wednesday, Moore first painted the accusations as an attack from the liberal media and suggested that there’s reason to doubt the allegations since they are only coming to light now.

Moore also argued that the signature in Nelson’s yearbook could have been faked and said that he presided over Nelson’s divorce proceedings as a judge in 1999, which Nelson did not mention. Moore said that it did not appear to cause Nelson “distress” in 1999 when she appeared before Moore in court.

Later in the letter, Moore said that he “did not date underage girls” and specifically denied the allegations from Nelson and Leigh Corfman, who accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old.

Hannity said that with this letter from Moore, the voters of Alabama now need to make their choice.

“The people of Alabama deserve to have a fair choice, especially in light of the new allegations tonight.” Hannity said. “We have told you everyone’s point of view. The accusers continue to have an open invitation to come on this show and share their story.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Moore Calls Out McConnell's Response To Allegations Against Franken 19 minutes ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell...

Schumer Calls For Ethics Committee To Probe Franken Allegations about 1 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday afternoon called for the Senate Ethics...

Franken Asks For Ethics Investigation Of Himself Over Misconduct Allegations about 1 hours ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) on Thursday asked for an ethics investigation into himself over...

CNN Airs 2010 Footage Of Franken Mentioning Name Of Accuser about 1 hours ago

Following an allegation of sexual misconduct against Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) Thursday, CNN aired...

Schumer Postpones Presser After Al Franken Accused Of Sexual Misconduct about 2 hours ago

A little over an hour after a Los Angeles news anchor accused Sen. Al...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.