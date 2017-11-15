TPM Livewire

Hannity Calls On Moore To Explain His ‘Inconsistent’ Answers In 24 Hours

Published November 15, 2017 8:21 am

As more companies pulled ads from Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, Hannity on Tuesday night called on Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to explain his inconsistent responses to allegations of inappropriate conduct with teenage girls or drop out of the race.

Since Hannity interviewed Moore on his radio program last week, the Fox host has faced pressure from advertisers. Several companies, including Green Mountain, Hebrew National, and Reddi Whip, have pulled their ads from “Hannity.” The Fox host on Monday night blamed the advertiser boycott on the liberal group Media Matters, who he accused of launching an unfair smear campaign against him.

However, on Tuesday night, Hannity came down harder on Moore, several days after his initial interview with the Republican candidate.

Hannity noted that Moore gave three different answers to him when asked if he dated teenage girls while he was in his 30s. Moore first told Hannity that he did “not generally” date teenage girls. He then said that he didn’t “remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother.” Moore finally denied he ever dated someone in their late teens. These answers were “inconsistent,” Hannity said.

Hannity also noted that Moore denied even knowing a fifth accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, who accused Moore of sexually assaulting her. However, Nelson presented a yearbook that appeared to be signed by Moore, Hannity noted.

“Between this interview that I did and the inconsistent answers; between him saying ‘I never knew this girl’ and then that yearbook comes out—for me, the judge has 24 hours,” Hannity said Tuesday night. “You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed. You must remove any doubt. If he can’t do this, then Judge Moore needs to get out of this race.”

Watch the clip via Fox News:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
