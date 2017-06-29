Greta Van Susteren Leaves MSNBC After Surprisingly Short Tenure

Less than half a year after coming back on air after leaving Fox News, Greta Van Susteren is parting ways with MSNBC.

Vanity Fair first reported Van Susteren’s departure on Thursday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, and Van Susteren confirmed the news in a tweet.

I am out at MSNBC – — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017

According to Vanity Fair, Van Susteren will not appear during her former Thursday night time slot and will be permanently replaced with NBC News legal correspondent and host Ari Melber.