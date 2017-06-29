TPM Livewire

Greta Van Susteren Leaves MSNBC After Surprisingly Short Tenure

PIN-IT
Gary Pruitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Associated Press, speaks at the National Press Club (NPC) in Washington, Wednesday, June 19, 2013. Pruitt, addressing a luncheon at the NPC, spoke about how the Justice Department violated its own rules in subpoenaing AP phone records. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak/AP
By Published June 29, 2017 4:08 pm

Less than half a year after coming back on air after leaving Fox News, Greta Van Susteren is parting ways with MSNBC.

Vanity Fair first reported Van Susteren’s departure on Thursday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, and Van Susteren confirmed the news in a tweet.

According to Vanity Fair, Van Susteren will not appear during her former Thursday night time slot and will be permanently replaced with NBC News legal correspondent and host Ari Melber.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Greta Van Susteren Leaves MSNBC After Surprisingly Short Tenure 7 seconds ago

Less than half a year after coming back on air after leaving Fox News,...

WH Says Trump Never Encouraged Violence. Let's Check The Tape. 11 minutes ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday committed a whopper so...

White House: Trump Didn't Go Too Far In Attack On 'Morning Joe' Host's Looks about 1 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said President Donald Trump...

In Unexpected Vote, House Committee OKs Debate On Ending 'Endless' War (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) won an unexpected and significant victory Thursday, when the House...

CNN’s Ana Navarro: Trump Is A ‘70-Year-Old Man-Baby’ Acting Like A ‘Mean Girl’ about 2 hours ago

CNN commentator and Republican strategist Ana Navarro on Thursday gave President Donald Trump a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.