Steve Bannon Group Makes Six-Figure Ad Buy To Rally Support For Roy Moore

Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published November 30, 2017 1:41 pm

Great America Alliance, a pro-Trump political organization, has made a $150,000 ad buy to rally support for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in the two weeks remaining before the state’s special election, CNN reported on Thursday.

Great America Alliance is affiliated with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, the chair of Breitbart News, who on Tuesday said he will travel to Alabama to campaign for Moore at a rally next week.

CNN reported that Great America Alliance bought digital, television and radio ads to run against Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.

Andy Surabian, a senior adviser to Great America Alliance, told CNN that “voters deserve to know the disturbing truth” about Jones’ “radical left-wing positions.”

The group on Tuesday published a 30-second spot calling Jones “deceptive and dangerous” for his position on abortion.

Great America Alliance’s last-minute ad push comes amid a flood of sexual misconduct allegations women have leveled against Moore. One woman alleged that Moore initiated a sexual encounter when she was 14 years old and he was in his early 30s, while another alleged that he sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Moore has denied all the allegations and resisted elected Republicans’ calls for him to step down from the race. On Thursday, he blamed the accusations on “the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender who want to change our culture.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
