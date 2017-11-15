Grassley: Trump Jr. Messages To Wikileaks Were ‘Innocuous’

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) seems unconcerned about this week’s revelation that Donald Trump Jr. responded to private Twitter messages from Wikileaks during the 2016 election.

“I read those emails. He only responded to two or three of them, and they were very innocuous,” Grassley told CNN on Tuesday. “So I don’t even know why you’d be asking about him if you read them.”

The Judiciary chair also said that he has yet to decide whether the committee will call Trump Jr. for a public hearing, a move Democrats on the committee have called for.

The Atlantic reported on Monday that the Wikileaks Twitter account sent private messages to Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign and up until July 2017. Trump Jr. ignored many of the messages, but sometimes sent a response, per the Atlantic.

Trump Jr. once told the Wikileaks account that he would “ask around” when Wikileaks asked about a new anti-Trump website in September 2016, according to the Atlantic. Trump Jr. also asked the Twitter account about a potential leak he had been “reading about” in October 2016, the Atlantic reported.