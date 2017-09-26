TPM Livewire

Graham Vows To ‘Press On’ With Repeal Bill Despite Lacking The Votes To Pass It

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published September 26, 2017 7:01 am

After Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Monday evening became the third Republican senator to oppose the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal Obamacare, effectively killing the legislation, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he was still not done fighting for his bill.

He called for a vote on the bill even if it’s doomed to fail during a CNN debate between Graham and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and two backers of a single payer health care bill, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

“We’re going to press on. It’s OK to vote. It’s OK to fall short, if you do, for an idea that you believe in,” Graham said on CNN.

Collins joined Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in publicly opposing the bill, ensuring that Republicans do not have the 50 votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate. It’s not yet clear whether Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will bring the legislation up for a vote given the lack of support.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Graham Vows To 'Press On' With Repeal Bill Despite Lacking The Votes To Pass It 8 seconds ago

After Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Monday evening became the third Republican senator to...

White House: There's ‘Very Limited’ Use Of Private Email By Trump Administration about 15 hours ago

The White House press secretary on Monday brushed aside reports that members of the...

White House: 'Absurd' To Say We're At War With North Korea about 16 hours ago

The White House on Monday firmly pushed back on reports that North Korea’s top diplomat...

WH Spokeswoman: NFL Players Should Protest Police, Not The American Flag about 16 hours ago

In the first White House press briefing since President Donald Trump bashed NFL players who...

Cassidy: If We Can’t Win Over Susan Collins, My Repeal Bill Is Dead about 16 hours ago

Appearing on CNN Monday shortly before the one and only hearing on Republican senator’s last-ditch...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.