Graham Vows To ‘Press On’ With Repeal Bill Despite Lacking The Votes To Pass It

After Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Monday evening became the third Republican senator to oppose the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal Obamacare, effectively killing the legislation, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he was still not done fighting for his bill.

He called for a vote on the bill even if it’s doomed to fail during a CNN debate between Graham and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and two backers of a single payer health care bill, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

“We’re going to press on. It’s OK to vote. It’s OK to fall short, if you do, for an idea that you believe in,” Graham said on CNN.

Collins joined Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in publicly opposing the bill, ensuring that Republicans do not have the 50 votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate. It’s not yet clear whether Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will bring the legislation up for a vote given the lack of support.