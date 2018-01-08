TPM Livewire

Gorka Acknowledges Being ‘Told’ To Speak To Michael Wolff For Book

PIN-IT
on June 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By Published January 8, 2018 2:36 pm

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka wrote Monday that he had been told to participate in Michael Wolff’s blockbuster book, “Fire and Fury,” which asserts that President Donald Trump’s own inner circle believes him to be unfit to serve.

Gorka, now a contributor at Fox News, admitted in an op-ed in the Hill that he hadn’t read the book — “I refuse to buy the book of a man who so avowedly holds what, in a previous age, we would have called treasonous goals, but I have read the publicly released excerpts” — but described his interactions with Wolff, who he called “oleaginous.”

He wrote that he had been “told” to speak to Wolff.

“[W]hen I met Michael Wolff in Reince Priebus’ office, where he was waiting to talk to Steve Bannon, and after I had been told to also speak to him for his book, my attitude was polite but firm: ‘Thanks but no thanks,’” Gorka wrote.

Given that top White House staffer Stephen Miller on Sunday called the book a “grotesque work of fiction” and President Donald Trump himself called the work “boring and untruthful” and “Fake,” the admission from Gorka, who left his White House job in August under contested circumstances, is notable. Gorka and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon were colleagues at Breitbart before working in the White House. 

Bannon — now fully out of the Trump circle after telling Wolff that Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Kremlin-linked Russians was “treasonous” — hasn’t denied that he spoke to Wolff.

Trump has denied talking to Wolff for the book, though the author counted three hours that he’d had with the President before and after the 2016 election.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Tells Farmers: 'You Are So Lucky' I Gave You 'Privilege' Of Voting For Me about 8 hours ago

President Donald Trump reminded farmers on Monday how lucky they were to have had...

White House: There Isn't 'Any Way Back' For Bannon After Trump Jr. Criticism about 9 hours ago

The White House on Monday made it clear: President Donald Trump's former chief strategist...

Gorka Acknowledges Being 'Told' To Speak To Michael Wolff For Book about 10 hours ago

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka wrote Monday that he had been told to...

Yiannopoulos Dumped By Own Lawyers In Suit Against Simon & Schuster about 10 hours ago

Milo Yiannopoulos’ lawyers will no longer represent the far-right provocateur in his $10 million...

'Fire And Fury' Publisher: Trump Cease-And-Desist 'Flagrantly Unconstitutional' about 11 hours ago

The CEO of Macmillan, the parent company of the publisher behind Michael Wolff's “Fire and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.