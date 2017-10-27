Gorka: Clinton Guilty Of Treason Like Rosenbergs And They ‘Got The Chair’

Former White House aide and self-proclaimed counterterrorism expert Sebastian Gorka on Thursday said that that Hillary Clinton’s role in approving the sale of a uranium mining firm to Russia was “equivalent” to the actions of convicted spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

Gorka compared Clinton’s actions, into which congressional Republicans announced a probe this week, to the spying convictions of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, which resulted in their execution in 1953.

“If this had happened in the 1950s, there would be people up on treason charges right now,” Gorka told Sean Hannity of the so-called “Uranium One” scandal, named for the Canadian mining company whose sale to Russia’s state-run nuclear energy arm Clinton’s State Department approved in 2010. Eight other members of the Committee on Foreign Investments approved also approved the deal.

“The Rosenbergs, okay?” Gorka continued. “This is equivalent to what the Rosenbergs did and those people got the chair. Think about it. Giving away nuclear capability to our enemies, that’s what we’re talking about.”

Gorka, who left the White House in late August, has since been hired as a strategist for the pro-Trump group MAGA Coalition.

In February, Gorka refused to say whether Trump thought Islam was a religion, and he has maintained the provocative, often racist rhetoric that he employed as a Breitbart News editor since leaving the White House.

Last week, for example, he opined that Chicago faced the problem of “black African gun crime against black Africans.”

“Black young men are murdering each other by the bushel,” he said.

Republicans’ intense focus on Clinton’s role in approving the Uranium One sale — widely seen as an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election in support of Donald Trump — began in 2015 with the book “Clinton Cash,” which the New York Times and other outlets then built upon in their own coverage.

Clinton Cash was written by the president and co-founder of the Government Accountability Institute, Peter Schweitzer, a Breitbart News senior editor-at-large. The other co-founder of GAI was Trump’s chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon, who has since gone back to leading Breitbart. And GAI was bankrolled by the Mercer family, deep-pocked fundraisers for Trump — and for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and others — who are closely tied to Bannon.

