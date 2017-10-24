TPM Livewire

Gorka: 'Black Africans' Are Shooting Each Other 'By The Bushel' In Chicago

Susan Walsh/AP
Published October 24, 2017

Former White House adviser and self-proclaimed terrorism expert Sebastian Gorka on Monday said that “black Africans” in Chicago were killing each other “by the bushel.”

In a round-table discussion on gun violence aired by WJLA — the Washington, D.C. ABC affiliate that was purchased in 2014 by the conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group — Gorka attempted to make a point about the legislative effort to ban so-called bump stocks. The gunman behind the shooting massacre in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 had several bump stocks, which mimic the firing speed of automatic weapons, in his hotel room.

“The biggest problem we have is not mass shootings, they are the anomaly,” he began. “You do not make legislation out of outliers.”

“Our big issue is black African gun crime against black Africans,” Gorka said. “It is a tragedy. Go to Chicago. Go to — the city’s run by Democrats for 40 years. Black young men are murdering each other by the bushel. This is a social issue. Allow the police to do their jobs and re-build those societies. Legislation will not save lives.

“I assume what he’s talking about is African-Americans,” one panelist said after Gorka finished.

“Yes,” the former White House official replied.

“Well, that’s not what you said,” the panelist responded. “I couldn’t figure out who these African— “

“African-Americans,” Gorka said.

Chicago is a favorite political scapegoat of the Trump administration. The President has frequently threatened to send federal agents into the city, often seemingly as a blunt political jab.

Gorka has a documented history of connections to far-right groups and made a name for himself, under the shingle of “counter-terrorism expert,” as fiery speaker on the supposed dangers of Islam.

The director of Islamic studies at Duke University told TPM in February that Gorka “opines on everything from the Koran to Mohamad to jihad to Islamic history to contemporary politics but does so in a way that is inaccurate, sloppy, superficial, bigoted and ideological.”

Before joining the White House staff, Gorka was an editor at the far-right outlet Breitbart News.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
