Texas GOP Rep. ‘Absolutely Trapped’ In Home Due To Flooding

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), who represents the state’s 36th Congressional District, revealed during a phone interview with CNN Wednesday that he and his family are “absolutely trapped” in their house in Woodville, Texas.

“I am absolutely trapped in my house. I don’t have a way to get out until we have floodwaters recede here. I’m in my home and we could not get out unless a helicopter plucks me out of here or I get in my boat and launch it,” he said. “But we’re fine, these waters are going to recede hopefully sometime this evening. And we’re doing well.”

He said his house is located behind a creek that serves as a flood stage and it has “completely blocked our exit to get out of here.”

“My family’s here, I’ve got one of my children and my grandchildren with me. … But we’re not worried about it at all. We’re worried about other folks who may have their lives in danger throughout this nine-county district,” he said. “I’m just one of hundreds of thousands of people in this district and across this part of our state that are just being inflicted by this terrible storm, tropical storm and former Hurricane Harvey.”

When host Jim Acosta asked if he needed CNN to send any resources his way, he declined, saying he was sure the water would recede soon.

As a lifelong resident of “this part of the country,” Babin said he’s seen plenty of tornados, hurricane and flood events, but has never seen anything like what Harvey has provoked.

“People from Florida, from all over have pitched in to help us with this huge storm, which covers an unbelievable amount of geographic territory and has such massive population centers that it’s going (to) turn out to be, in my opinion and many others, if not one, but maybe the most expensive natural disaster storms in our history,” he said.