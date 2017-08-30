TPM Livewire

Texas GOP Rep. ‘Absolutely Trapped’ In Home Due To Flooding

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on June 21, 2017. Members wore fleur-de-lis stickers to honor House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who was injured in last week's shooting at the Republican baseball practice. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published August 30, 2017 3:02 pm

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), who represents the state’s 36th Congressional District, revealed during a phone interview with CNN Wednesday that he and his family are “absolutely trapped” in their house in Woodville, Texas.

“I am absolutely trapped in my house. I don’t have a way to get out until we have floodwaters recede here. I’m in my home and we could not get out unless a helicopter plucks me out of here or I get in my boat and launch it,” he said. “But we’re fine, these waters are going to recede hopefully sometime this evening. And we’re doing well.”

He said his house is located behind a creek that serves as a flood stage and it has “completely blocked our exit to get out of here.”

“My family’s here, I’ve got one of my children and my grandchildren with me. … But we’re not worried about it at all. We’re worried about other folks who may have their lives in danger throughout this nine-county district,” he said. “I’m just one of hundreds of thousands of people in this district and across this part of our state that are just being inflicted by this terrible storm, tropical storm and former Hurricane Harvey.”

When host Jim Acosta asked if he needed CNN to send any resources his way, he declined, saying he was sure the water would recede soon.

As a lifelong resident of “this part of the country,” Babin said he’s seen plenty of tornados, hurricane and flood events, but has never seen anything like what Harvey has provoked.  

People from Florida, from all over have pitched in to help us with this huge storm, which covers an unbelievable amount of geographic territory and has such massive population centers that it’s going (to) turn out to be, in my opinion and many others, if not one, but maybe the most expensive natural disaster storms in our history,” he said. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Texas GOP Rep. ‘Absolutely Trapped’ In Home Due To Flooding 10 seconds ago

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), who represents the state’s 36th Congressional District, revealed during a phone...

House Freedom Caucus Chair: We'd Back Funding Bill Without Wall Funding about 2 hours ago

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the leader of the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus, said in an...

Report: GOPers May Hold Children's Health Insurance Hostage For Tax Cuts about 2 hours ago

Congress returns next week to a nightmarishly short calendar during which they must pass a...

House Dem Pushes To Defund Trump's Bogus Voter Fraud Panel about 2 hours ago

A House Democrat unveiled an amendment to a government spending bill that Congress will consider...

Ivanka Trump Supports WH Move To Halt Obama-Era Equal Pay Proposal about 3 hours ago

First daughter Ivanka Trump, who made wage equality and workplace protections for women one...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.