GOP Representative Puts Forward Proposal To Kill Mueller Probe

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published August 29, 2017 8:16 am

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has put forward a provision that would make deep cuts to resources committed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign and its ties to Russian officials, Politico reported.

The amendment is one of hundreds filed as part of the government spending package the House is set to review when it returns from recess next week.

The proposal would end funding for the investigation within six months of passage and would prohibit the probe from touching any event that occurred before June 2015, when Trump launched his campaign.

“Congress should use its spending power to clarify the scope and limit the duration of this investigation,” he said in a statement to Politico, calling the investigation a “fishing expedition.”

The move comes just a day after Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), head Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told USA Today that the committee should have “two to three times” its current resources for the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

