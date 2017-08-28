TPM Livewire

Schiff: House Intel Committee Needs More Resources For Russia Probe

Bill Clark/CQPHO
Published August 28, 2017 11:01 am

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview published Monday that the panel should have “two to three times” its current resources for its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Asked if he thinks the House panel has enough resources for its probe, Schiff told USA Today, “No, I don’t.”

“We ought to have two to three times the resources devoted to it,” he said. “We’re doing everything within the constraints of our resources to get the job done.”

Schiff said the committee has been “making progress” but said it “would be difficult to conclude an investigation of this magnitude in a matter of months.”

“The ideal would be a comprehensive report with bipartisan support,” he said.

Schiff said he will work with other members on the panel “to do everything we can to prevent two separate reports” with different findings along party lines.

He said that two reports with separate findings “may still have to happen” and, if so, “then Americans will have to read both reports and decide which one to believe.”

“And that is far less than ideal,” Schiff said.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
