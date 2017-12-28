Echoes Of Trump: GOP Rep. Accuses Mueller Of Leading ‘Witch Hunt’

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) earlier this week accused special counsel Robert Mueller of leading a “witch hunt” with his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and called on Mueller to step down.

“Mueller’s investigation is clearly careening far beyond the scope of his original charge,” Biggs wrote Tuesday in an editorial for USA Today.

He accused Mueller of making “blatantly partisan hires” (Mueller was a registered Republican when former President George W. Bush nominated him to lead the FBI). Biggs also claimed that Mueller is using taxpayer resources “to scrutinize anyone and anything that fits into a preconceived notion that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to ‘fix the election.'”

“Mueller has demonstrated he is incapable of leading a focused, unbiased review of his initial assignment. His witch hunt must end,” Biggs said, echoing President Donald Trump’s frequent criticism of the investigation.

Biggs claimed Mueller has “unilaterally expanded his investigation,” accused his office of “persistent leaks” and “abuse of attorney-client privilege” and claimed the special counsel has a “preference for questionable tactics.”

“If Robert Mueller truly cared for justice, he would voluntarily step aside from his post,” Biggs said, and lamented that Mueller “has repeatedly shown that he has no interest in ending his crusade.”