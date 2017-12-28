TPM Livewire

Echoes Of Trump: GOP Rep. Accuses Mueller Of Leading ‘Witch Hunt’

PIN-IT
Ross D. Franklin/AP
By Published December 28, 2017 11:53 am

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) earlier this week accused special counsel Robert Mueller of leading a “witch hunt” with his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and called on Mueller to step down.

“Mueller’s investigation is clearly careening far beyond the scope of his original charge,” Biggs wrote Tuesday in an editorial for USA Today.

He accused Mueller of making “blatantly partisan hires” (Mueller was a registered Republican when former President George W. Bush nominated him to lead the FBI). Biggs also claimed that Mueller is using taxpayer resources “to scrutinize anyone and anything that fits into a preconceived notion that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to ‘fix the election.'”

“Mueller has demonstrated he is incapable of leading a focused, unbiased review of his initial assignment. His witch hunt must end,” Biggs said, echoing President Donald Trump’s frequent criticism of the investigation.

Biggs claimed Mueller has “unilaterally expanded his investigation,” accused his office of “persistent leaks” and “abuse of attorney-client privilege” and claimed the special counsel has a “preference for questionable tactics.”

“If Robert Mueller truly cared for justice, he would voluntarily step aside from his post,” Biggs said, and lamented that Mueller “has repeatedly shown that he has no interest in ending his crusade.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Moore Is Still Not Conceding, But Says He Has 'No Regrets' After Official Loss about 6 hours ago

Unsuccessful Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday said he has "no regrets"...

Trump Schedules Annual Physical Exam For Jan. 12, Doctor To Release Summary about 6 hours ago

President Donald Trump has scheduled his annual physical exam for Jan. 12, 2018, the...

It's Over: Judge Rejects Roy Moore's Attempt To Halt Jones' Certification about 8 hours ago

An Alabama judge has thrown out Roy Moore's last-ditch attempt to keep state officials...

Echoes Of Trump: GOP Rep. Accuses Mueller Of Leading 'Witch Hunt' about 10 hours ago

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) earlier this week accused special counsel Robert Mueller of leading...

Trump Jabs Vanity Fair For Apologizing For Video Mocking Hillary Clinton about 10 hours ago

In prime President Trump form, the leader of the free world took to Twitter...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.