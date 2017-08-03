TPM Livewire

New Hampshire’s GOP Governor: ‘The President Is Wrong’ About My State

N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu raises his hand as he is sworn in at the State House in Concord, N.H., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Sununu, the first Republican to hold the corner office in a dozen years, follows in the footsteps of his father, former N.H. Governor John H. Sununu. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/AP
By Published August 3, 2017 12:14 pm

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) combatted the President’s negative comments about drug addiction issues in his state on Thursday, saying in a statement that President Donald Trump is “wrong” and that his state is already seeing results as it works to end opioid overdose related deaths.

Sununu’s statement:

“The President is wrong. It’s disappointing his mischaracterization of this epidemic ignores the great things this state has to offer.

Our administration inherited one of the worst health crises this state has ever experienced, but we are facing this challenge head on. We have doubled our resources to support prevention, treatment and recovery; dedicated millions to law enforcements efforts to keep drugs out of our state, increased the availability of naloxone, and are rebuilding our prevention programs for our kids.

We are already seeing positive signs of our efforts as overdoses and deaths are declining in key parts of the state. In spite of this crisis, New Hampshire remains the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Sununu’s statement was prompted by Trump’s claims that he won New Hampshire during the primaries because the state is a “drug-infested den.”

The comments were made to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto during a phone call in January. The transcript of the conversation was obtained by The Washington Post and released Thursday.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) also shut down Trump’s comments on Twitter, calling his remarks about her state “disgusting.”

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
