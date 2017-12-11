Group Of Trump Accusers Call For Congress To Hold POTUS Accountable

A group of women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct came together on Monday and urged Congress to investigate claims of sexual harassment and assault against Trump.

“We are not holding our president accountable for what he is and who he is,” Jessica Leeds, who accused Trump of groping and kissing her on a plane in the late 1970s or early 1980s, said on Monday morning.

She said that she is hopeful the #MeToo movement, which calls attention to sexual harassment and assault, will bring change.

“I’m hoping that it creates more movement and that we get a change,” Leeds said. “We all have to hope.”

Rachel Crooks, who accused Trump of forcibly kissing her in 2005, said that if Congress is willing to investigate Franken, they should also look into claims against the President.

The women who spoke out in a press conference on Monday morning were featured in the video “16 Women and Donald Trump” from Brave New Films.

After the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape revealing Trump bragging about groping women was released about a month before the 2016 election, Trump faced a barrage of sexual misconduct allegations. Trump denied the allegations and pressed on with the campaign, going on to win the White House.

The accusations about Trump have come under increased scrutiny over the past few months as several prominent politicians and members of the media have been accused of sexual misconduct. Trump has also thrown his support behind Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces sexual misconduct allegations as well.