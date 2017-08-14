Gallup: Trump Approval Hits All-Time Low Amid Carnage In Charlottesville

President Donald Trump’s approval rating hit an all-time low amid violent clashes in Charlottesville over the weekend, according to Gallup‘s daily polling average released Monday.

According to Gallup, 34 percent Americans said they approve of Trump’s performance in office, while 61 percent disapprove.

New @Gallup: Trump's approval rating sinks to 34%, the lowest of his presidency. 61% disapproval, all-time high. pic.twitter.com/bchIK8Jna3 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 14, 2017

Trump’s lowest approval rating yet comes after just 207 days in office.

Days to hit 61% disapproval (Gallup) Carter: Never

Reagan: Never

H.W. Bush: Never

Clinton: Never

W. Bush: 1,932

Obama: Never

Trump: 207 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 14, 2017

Gallup arrives at its approval numbers by averaging the previous three days of polling. Monday’s percentages come from responses made August 11-13, during and following the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Gallup’s most recent poll was released shortly after Trump finally condemned the “white supremacists and other hate groups” responsible for planning the Charlottesville rally.

Gallup tracks the percentage of Americans who approve and disapprove of the President’s performance in office every day, based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 national adults, according to the company. The poll’s margin of error is 3 percentage points.