Gallup: Trump Approval Hits All-Time Low Amid Carnage In Charlottesville

By Published August 14, 2017 2:05 pm

President Donald Trump’s approval rating hit an all-time low amid violent clashes in Charlottesville over the weekend, according to Gallup‘s daily polling average released Monday.

According to Gallup, 34 percent Americans said they approve of Trump’s performance in office, while 61 percent disapprove.

Trump’s lowest approval rating yet comes after just 207 days in office.

Gallup arrives at its approval numbers by averaging the previous three days of polling. Monday’s percentages come from responses made August 11-13, during and following the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Gallup’s most recent poll was released shortly after Trump finally condemned the “white supremacists and other hate groups” responsible for planning the Charlottesville rally.

Gallup tracks the percentage of Americans who approve and disapprove of the President’s performance in office every day, based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 national adults, according to the company. The poll’s margin of error is 3 percentage points.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
