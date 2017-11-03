TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Introduces Resolution Calling On Mueller To Resign From Russia Probe

PIN-IT
AP
By Published November 3, 2017 11:58 am

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday introduced a resolution calling on special counsel Robert Mueller to step aside from the Russia probe, claiming that Mueller is “hopelessly compromised” because he ran the FBI when it was investigating a Russian nuclear energy company.

In his statement on the resolution, Gaetz appears to be referring to an October report in The Hill that the FBI was investigating a bribery scheme at a Russian nuclear energy firm and its arm in the U.S. A spokesperson for an unnamed informant who allegedly spoke to the FBI about this scheme told The Hill that the informant had to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the FBI, barring him from talking to Congress. Gaetz also criticized Mueller for not bringing charges against the Russian firm while he was running the FBI.

“These deeply troubling events took place when Mr. Mueller was the director of the FBI. As such, his impartiality is hopelessly compromised. He must step down immediately,” Gaetz said in a statement.

The resolution itself also mentions donations to the Clinton Foundation and speaking fees received by former President Bill Clinton while the Obama administration was considering a deal to allow the Russian nuclear energy agency to acquire a stake in Uranium One, a Canadian company with uranium extraction operations in the U.S. President Donald Trump and conservatives have railed against Hillary Clinton over the Uranium One deal in recent weeks as Mueller’s Russia probe has intensified. Clinton was secretary of state when the deal was approved, but she did not have sole power over the deal.

In the resolution, Gaetz argues that Muller is compromised because he “has a personal or political relationship” with an “organization substantially involved in the conduct that is subject of the investigation” and argued that Mueller’s participation in the Russia probe “would create an appearance of conflict of interest likely to affect public perception of the integrity of the investigation.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX) have joined Gaetz as co-sponsors of the resolution, according to Gaetz’s statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Introduces Resolution Calling On Mueller To Resign From Russia Probe 5 seconds ago

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday introduced a resolution calling on special counsel Robert...

Report: Lewandowski Dismissed Trump Admin Job Offer As 'Beneath Him' 42 minutes ago

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was recently offered a job by the...

Bernstein: Russia Scandal Feels 'Worse Than Watergate In Many, Many Ways' about 1 hours ago

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who helped break the Watergate story that led to former...

Trump Says He Doesn't 'Remember Much' About Papadopoulos Meeting about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday morning said that he does not "remember much" about...

Former Trump Campaign Aide: President Shouldn't Cooperate With Mueller Probe about 2 hours ago

Former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg said Thursday night that, even if President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.