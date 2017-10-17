Fox News Poll: Democrat Jones Tied With GOPer Moore In Alabama Senate Race

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore (R) and former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones (D) are tied in their race for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ vacated Senate seat, according to a poll released Tuesday by Fox News.

According to the survey, Moore and Jones are tied at 42 percent among registered voters in Alabama, a deep-red state.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 14–16, 2017, from a sample of 801 Alabama registered voters, by landline and mobile phone, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.

Other surveys released in September and October showed Moore leading Jones, but the single-digit margins in those polls, as well as the Fox News survey, suggest that Moore’s and Jones’ race for Sessions’ seat could be a competitive one.