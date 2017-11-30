TPM Livewire

NYT: Former NBC Staffer Claimed Lauer Sexually Assaulted Her And She Fainted

PIN-IT
Abaca Press/SIPAPRE
By Published November 30, 2017 10:28 am

The New York Times on Thursday further detailed a sexual misconduct complaint made against former “Today” show host Matt Lauer following his ouster from NBC.

The paper reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed source “briefed on the network’s handling of the matter,” that NBC had received two additional complaints against Lauer on that day alone.

In its initial reporting, the Times reported that one woman had claimed that Lauer “had summoned her to his office in 2001 and then had sex with her.”

When the article was updated later, the Times detailed the complaint, noting that the former employee had accused Lauer of sexual assault.

“One complaint came from a former employee who said Mr. Lauer had summoned her to his office in 2001, locked the door and sexually assaulted her. She provided her account to The New York Times but declined to let her name be used,” the Times reported. “She told The Times that she passed out and had to be taken to a nurse. She said that she felt helpless because she didn’t want to lose her job, and that she didn’t report the encounter at the time because she felt ashamed.”

Separately, Variety reported Wednesday that allegations against Lauer had included him dropping his pants in front of a female employee in his office, and then reprimanding her when she did not engage with him sexually. Lauer also reportedly gave a colleague a sex toy, which came with an “explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her,” according to the report.

Lauer said in a statement following his firing that “some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NYT: Former NBC Staffer Claimed Lauer Sexually Assaulted Her And She Fainted 10 minutes ago

The New York Times on Thursday further detailed a sexual misconduct complaint made against former...

Project Veritas Recruit Spent Months Trying To Infiltrate Washington Post 17 minutes ago

An undercover operative whose work for a conservative activist group was exposed this week...

Reports: Conyers Hospitalized Due To Stress Amid Misconduct Allegations 19 minutes ago

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) has been hospitalized for reasons related to stress amid allegations...

Report: Trump Once Boasted About 'First-Rate P*ssy' To Reporter 21 minutes ago

During an interview in 2000 with a reporter for Maximum Golf magazine, Donald Trump referenced...

Moore: Socialists, Liberals, LGBT People Behind Accusations Against Me 29 minutes ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday blamed the allegations of sexual misconduct...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.