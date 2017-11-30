TPM Livewire

Matt Lauer: There’s ‘Truth’ To Stories But Some Are ‘Mischaracterized’

PIN-IT
Abaca Press/SIPAPRE
By Published November 30, 2017 8:11 am

Matt Lauer, who was fired from NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday night due to a sexual misconduct complaint, acknowledged Thursday that there is “truth” to the stories reported on Wednesday about his behavior, but he also claimed that some incidents were “mischaracterized.”

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have cause others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer said in a statement.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he continued. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace,” Lauer concluded in the statement.

NBC News announced Wednesday morning that Lauer was fired after the network received a complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior.” In a statement about Lauer’s termination, NBC News chair Andy Lack said that the network was “presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Wednesday afternoon, the New York Times and Variety, both of which had been investigating Lauer for weeks, revealed details about Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct.

The New York Times reported that NBC received at least two more complaints about Lauer. One complaint involved an incident in 2001 in which Lauer allegedly summoned a woman to his office and sexually assaulted her. The woman passed out and had to be taken to the nurse, according to the New York Times.

Variety reported that Lauer allegedly once gave a female colleague a sex toy with a note telling her that he wanted to use it on her, and allegedly once summoned another female colleague to his office and proceeded to expose his genitals. Variety also reported that the complaint that led to Lauer’s firing involved an incident at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but Variety did not provide any details on the incident.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes For Tweets On Matt Lauer And Sexual Harassment 55 minutes ago

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday night apologized for a series of tweets...

London Mayor: Any Official Trump Visit To Britain ‘Would Not Be Welcomed’ about 1 hours ago

The mayor of London is calling on Britain’s prime minister to cancel any official...

Matt Lauer: There's 'Truth' To Stories But Some Are 'Mischaracterized' about 1 hours ago

Matt Lauer, who was fired from NBC's "Today" on Tuesday night due to a...

Trump Tells British PM To ‘Focus’ On Terrorism In UK, Not Criticize Him about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump told the British prime minister that she should focus on combatting...

Conyers' Attorney Says He Has No Plans To Resign Over Misconduct Allegations about 2 hours ago

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) has no plans to resign right now and will fight...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.