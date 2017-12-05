TPM Livewire

GOP Sen. Flake Donates To Democrat Doug Jones: ‘Country Over Party’

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published December 5, 2017 5:09 pm

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Tuesday donated to Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones hours after President Donald Trump doubled down on his support for Republican candidate Roy Moore, who stands accused of sexual misconduct.

“Country over Party,” Flake tweeted, along with a picture of his $100 donation to Jones’ campaign.

Hours earlier, Flake sat next to Trump as the President predicted that Moore, who numerous women have accused of sexual misconduct, will “do very well” for Alabama.

Trump also boasted about “unity” within the Republican Party. Flake, who announced in October that he will retire in 2018, has been an outspoken critic of the President, appeared to react to that claim with discomfort.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Sen. Flake Donates To Democrat Doug Jones: 'Country Over Party' about 5 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Tuesday donated to Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones...

Jones: Moore Blocked Me On Twitter Because I Called Him ‘Embarrassing’ about 5 hours ago

It's come to this. Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign has blocked his...

White House Says It's Premature To Discuss If Trump Will Pardon Flynn about 6 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that she hadn’t spoken to...

Moore Suggests Jewish Philanthropist George Soros Is Going To Hell about 7 hours ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday suggested that George Soros, a Jewish...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers Press Briefing At 3 PM ET about 7 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on camera...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.