GOP Sen. Flake Donates To Democrat Doug Jones: ‘Country Over Party’

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Tuesday donated to Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones hours after President Donald Trump doubled down on his support for Republican candidate Roy Moore, who stands accused of sexual misconduct.

“Country over Party,” Flake tweeted, along with a picture of his $100 donation to Jones’ campaign.

Hours earlier, Flake sat next to Trump as the President predicted that Moore, who numerous women have accused of sexual misconduct, will “do very well” for Alabama.

Trump also boasted about “unity” within the Republican Party. Flake, who announced in October that he will retire in 2018, has been an outspoken critic of the President, appeared to react to that claim with discomfort.