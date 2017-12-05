Trump Doubles Down On Roy Moore: ‘I Think He’s Going To Do Very Well’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who numerous women have accused of sexual misconduct, is the candidate who will deliver “the things” that he and his party “represent.”

“I think he’s going to do very well,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s shouted question during a photo opportunity at the White House.

He said Republicans “don’t want to have a liberal Democrat in Alabama.”

“Believe me. We want strong borders. We want stopping crime. We want to have the things that we represent,” Trump said.

Moore’s political positions have largely been eclipsed by the allegations against him. Several women have accused Moore of misconduct, and some say he sexually pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s.

One woman, Leigh Corfman, said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old, below the age of consent in Alabama, and he was in his early 30s. Another woman, Beverly Young Nelson, alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Elected Republicans initially called on Moore to withdraw from the race, but have slowly filtered back to his side as time has passed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell softened his rhetoric on Moore over the weekend. Trump, who has his own decades-long history of sexual misconduct allegations, initially backed away from the candidate but voiced his strong support on Monday.

Moore has denied the allegations and remains in the race.