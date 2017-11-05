Feinstein: Sessions Should Return To Senate Judiciary Panel To Testify Again

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Sunday said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should testify again before the Senate panel about communications between members of President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“I’m not going to say whether it was a lie or not,” Feinstein said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think he should come back and clarify it,” she added. “At this stage, he’s got to narrow his recollections. When he comes before the committee again, he has to be precise, and it has to be accurate.”