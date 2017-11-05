TPM Livewire

Feinstein: Sessions Should Return To Senate Judiciary Panel To Testify Again

FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published November 5, 2017 12:06 pm

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Sunday said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should testify again before the Senate panel about communications between members of President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“I’m not going to say whether it was a lie or not,” Feinstein said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think he should come back and clarify it,” she added. “At this stage, he’s got to narrow his recollections. When he comes before the committee again, he has to be precise, and it has to be accurate.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
