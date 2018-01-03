TPM Livewire

Next Week: Trump Vows To Announce The Fakest Of the ‘Fake News Media’

“Stay Tuned!”

On Monday, President Donald Trump plans to make his consistent disdain for the media official by announcing the “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR,” he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The subjects for Trump’s distinctions will range from “Dishonesty” and “Bad Reporting” in a variety of categories, he said.

In November, Trump pitched his “FAKE NEWS TROPHY” concept on Twitter, saying he’d like to get to the bottom of which networks are the “most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in it’s political coverage of your favorite President (me).”

Evidently, Fox News gets a mulligan from this particular competition.

Trump has been consistent and monotonous in his outrage against the media for years. His criticism of the press escalated during his 2016 campaign, in which he began to appropriate the term “fake news” as part of his opprobrium for outlets like The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and The Washington Post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
