Next Week: Trump Vows To Announce The Fakest Of the ‘Fake News Media’

“Stay Tuned!”

On Monday, President Donald Trump plans to make his consistent disdain for the media official by announcing the “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR,” he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The subjects for Trump’s distinctions will range from “Dishonesty” and “Bad Reporting” in a variety of categories, he said.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

In November, Trump pitched his “FAKE NEWS TROPHY” concept on Twitter, saying he’d like to get to the bottom of which networks are the “most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in it’s political coverage of your favorite President (me).”

Evidently, Fox News gets a mulligan from this particular competition.

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Trump has been consistent and monotonous in his outrage against the media for years. His criticism of the press escalated during his 2016 campaign, in which he began to appropriate the term “fake news” as part of his opprobrium for outlets like The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and The Washington Post.