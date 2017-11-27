TPM Livewire

Trump: Let’s Have A Contest Over Which Network Wins The ‘FAKE NEWS TROPHY’

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Riviera Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
Published November 27, 2017 9:32 am

President Donald Trump pitched a new reality TV concept on Twitter Monday morning.

Claiming he is everyone’s “favorite President,” Trump suggested holding a “contest” to see which news network is “the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted” in it’s coverage of “your favorite President (me).”

He made sure to indicate that the contest would definitely include CNN, but definitely not Fox News, and the winner would receive the prize of a “FAKE NEWS TROPHY.”

Trump has made it crystal clear that he hates CNN since the 2016 campaign. He even spent time tweeting about the network over the holiday weekend, saying Fox News is “MUCH more important in the United States than CNN” and said the network represents the U.S. “very poorly” to the rest of the world. That was met with a swift rebuke from CNN.

The President also criticized another news organization Monday that he regularly calls out for its negative coverage of him, NBC, saying “their rates are terrible, nobody cares!” Trump’s “Apprentice” franchise, which contributed to his fame and wealth, aired on NBC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
