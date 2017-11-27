Trump: Let’s Have A Contest Over Which Network Wins The ‘FAKE NEWS TROPHY’

President Donald Trump pitched a new reality TV concept on Twitter Monday morning.

Claiming he is everyone’s “favorite President,” Trump suggested holding a “contest” to see which news network is “the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted” in it’s coverage of “your favorite President (me).”

He made sure to indicate that the contest would definitely include CNN, but definitely not Fox News, and the winner would receive the prize of a “FAKE NEWS TROPHY.”

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Trump has made it crystal clear that he hates CNN since the 2016 campaign. He even spent time tweeting about the network over the holiday weekend, saying Fox News is “MUCH more important in the United States than CNN” and said the network represents the U.S. “very poorly” to the rest of the world. That was met with a swift rebuke from CNN.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

The President also criticized another news organization Monday that he regularly calls out for its negative coverage of him, NBC, saying “their rates are terrible, nobody cares!” Trump’s “Apprentice” franchise, which contributed to his fame and wealth, aired on NBC.