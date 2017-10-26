TPM Livewire

Energy Firm Apologizes For Threatening To Withdraw Workers From Puerto Rico

PIN-IT
VANESSA SERRA DIAZ/gfr media
By Published October 26, 2017 11:23 am

Whitefish Energy Holdings, a tiny Montana utility company financed by major donors to President Donald Trump, apologized late Wednesday for threatening to withdraw its workers from San Juan in response to remarks by the city’s mayor.

“On behalf of our employees, we would like to apologize for our comments earlier today,” the company tweeted at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. “Our goal is to continue to do all we can to help everyone in Puerto Rico in this time of need.”

Cruz on Tuesday called on the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to immediately void its $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings.

“The contract should be voided right away and a proper process which is clear, transparent, legal, moral, and ethical should take place,” Cruz said. “It seems like what the Puerto Rican people are going to be paying for, or the American people are going to be paying for, is an intermediary that doesn’t know what is at stake here and that really has to subcontract everything.”

The firm said Cruz’s remarks were “misplaced” and “very disappointing and demoralizing.”

“What are they afraid we will find?” Cruz responded.

“We’ve got 44 linemen rebuilding power lines in your city & 40 more men just arrived,” Whitefish Energy Holdings replied to Cruz’s tweet. “Do you want us to send them back or keep working?”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

House Energy Cmte. Wants Info On Whitefish's Contract In Puerto Rico 28 minutes ago

Lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, including the committee’s chair and ranking...

CNN: Podesta, Wasserman Schultz Said They Didn't Know Who Funded Dossier 51 minutes ago

Former Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Hillary Clinton campaign...

O'Reilly's Literary Agency Says It Will No Longer Work With Him On 'Future Deals' about 4 hours ago

The talent agency whose literary division represented Bill O'Reilly on Thursday said it will...

Energy Firm Apologizes For Threatening To Withdraw Workers From Puerto Rico about 5 hours ago

Whitefish Energy Holdings, a tiny Montana utility company financed by major donors to President Donald Trump, apologized...

WSJ: Trump-Linked Data Firm Pitched Assange On Organizing Hacked Emails about 5 hours ago

New details of Cambridge Analytica's outreach to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange emerged in a Wall...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.