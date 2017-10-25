TPM Livewire

San Juan Mayor: Contract With Trump Donor-Financed Firm Should Be ‘Voided’

PIN-IT
Xavier J. AraÃºjo / 2016 /GDA/El Nuevo Dia/Puerto Rico
By Published October 25, 2017 11:23 am

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Tuesday said the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority should cancel its “alarming” $300 million contract with a tiny Montana utility company financed by major donors to President Donald Trump “right away.”

“The contract should be voided right away and a proper process which is clear, transparent, legal, moral, and ethical should take place,” Cruz told Yahoo News.

She said the $300 million contract between the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and Whitefish Energy Holdings, a tiny Montana company run by a CEO friendly with Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, is “alarming.”

“It seems like what the Puerto Rican people are going to be paying for, or the American people are going to be paying for, is an intermediary that doesn’t know what is at stake here and that really has to subcontract everything,” Cruz said.

Cruz has been a vocal critic of the federal response in Puerto Rico, drawing attacks from Trump and other members of his administration. In the Yahoo interview, she suggested the slow response was “because we’re a colony of the United States to begin with.”

“Yes, there is racism. There is discrimination,” she said. “Mr. Trump may have the most powerful job in the world, but that does not make him a respectful person.”

The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that Whitefish Energy Holdings’ general partner donated the maximum amounts permitted to Trump’s Republican primary campaign and his presidential campaign, gave $20,000 to the Trump Victory PAC and donated a total of $30,700 to the Republican National Committee in 2016.

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, on Tuesday called for an investigation into “why the Whitefish contract was awarded and whether other, more cost-effective options were available.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

San Juan Mayor: Contract With Trump Donor-Financed Firm Should Be 'Voided' 5 seconds ago

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Tuesday said the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority should...

WSJ: Manafort Faces Another Money Laundering Probe By NY Prosecutors 53 minutes ago

Yet another powerful prosecutorial unit is putting former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's finances...

White House Claims Clinton Campaign 'Lied' About Funding Dossier Research about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday claimed the "real Russia scandal"...

Leon Wieseltier Apologies For Past ‘Offenses’ Against Female Colleagues about 1 hours ago

Leon Wieseltier, a longtime former editor at the New Republic who was working on launching a...

George HW Bush Apologizes After Actress Says He Sexually Assaulted Her about 2 hours ago

A spokesperson for President George H.W. Bush apologized to actress Heather Lind on Wednesday,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.