New Ad From AL Dem Features Ivanka Trump, Sessions, Sen. Shelby On Moore

The Democratic Senate candidate in Alabama is running a television ad featuring quotes from White House adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), each distancing themselves from the Republican candidate in the race, Roy Moore.

“On Roy Moore’s disturbing actions, Ivanka Trump says ‘There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,’ and ‘I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts,’” a narrator says, as Trump’s quote appears over a bare black background.

The voice over continues: “Jeff Sessions says, ‘I have no reason to doubt these young women.’ And Richard Shelby says he will ‘Absolutely not’ vote for Roy Moore.”

As Trump’s quote re-appears on screen, the narrator concludes: “Conservative voices, putting children and women over party, doing what’s right.”



The ad was flagged by the Washington Post on Tuesday, in a report that noted it was “now in heavy rotation.”

Moore has been accused, on the record, by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Leigh Corfman told the Washington Post, in a Nov. 9 story, that Moore attempted to initiate sexual contact with her when she was 14. Beverly Young Nelson claimed in a press conference days later that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Moore has denied all wrongdoing.

The White House has refused to say, as many other Republican leaders and organizations have said, that Moore should step aside from the race, instead insisting that Alabama voters should decide whether Moore is sent to the Senate on Dec. 12.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway even said Monday that a vote for Jones would be a vote against President Donald Trump’s promised tax cuts.

Watch the ad below:

