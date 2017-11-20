TPM Livewire

Conway: A Vote For Alabama Dem Candidate Is A Vote Against Tax Cuts

PIN-IT
White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway listens to a question from a reporter during a press conference at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, June 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike Spencer)
Mike Spencer/FR171472 AP
By Published November 20, 2017 8:36 am

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday morning stopped short of explicitly encouraging voters to back GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, but hinted that a Moore win would help President Donald Trump’s tax cut plans.

During an appearance on “Fox and Friends,” Conway touted Trump’s plans to cut taxes and bashed Democrats’ opposition to the Republican plan before emphasizing that the tax plan would likely be endangered if Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate, wins a Senate seat.

“Doug Jones in Alabama, folks, don’t be fooled. He’ll be a vote against tax cuts. He’s weak on crime, weak on borders. He’s strong on raising your taxes. He’s terrible for property owners. And Doug Jones is a doctrinaire liberal which is why he’s not saying anything and the media are trying to boost him,” Conway said.

Fox co-host Brian Kilmeade then asked, “So vote Roy Moore?”

“I’m telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through,” Kellyanne replied.

She said that if the media were really concerned about the allegations that Moore made inappropriate sexual advances on teenage girls, then Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) “would be on the ash heap of bygone, half-funny comedians.”

“He still has his job,” she said, referring to Franken, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. “What’s Bob Menendez doing back here? That’s the best my state of New Jersey can do?”

The hosts of “Fox and Friends” then noted to Conway that several Republican leaders have pulled their support from Moore.

“I just want everybody to know Doug Jones, nobody ever says his name and they pretend he is some kind of conservative Democrat in Alabama. And he’s not,” Conway said in response.

Asked if Trump would campaign for Moore, Conway said he has no plans to do so.

As allegations of sexual misconduct pile up against Moore, the White House has refrained from completely pulling its support from the Republican Senate candidate. Trump has yet to publicly weigh in on the allegations, even though he quickly slammed Franken when the senator was accused of sexual misconduct. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday declined to say whether the President believes Moore’s accusers and said that it’s up to voters in Alabama to decide whether Moore is fit for office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Roy Moore Accuser: ‘This Isn’t Political For Me, This Is Personal’ 12 minutes ago

Leigh Corfman, one of the first women to go public with allegations of sexual...

Conway: A Vote For Alabama Dem Candidate Is A Vote Against Tax Cuts 23 minutes ago

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday morning stopped short of explicitly encouraging voters...

Sasse: GOP Tax Bill Is Not ‘World-Changing’ Key To 2018 Elections about 1 hours ago

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said he is a fan of the Republican tax bill...

Trump Touts Border Wall After Officer Killed At The Southern Border about 2 hours ago

After a border patrol officer died while working along the United States-Mexico border on...

POTUS Hits Flake After Senator Worries GOP Will Become Party Of Moore, Trump about 2 hours ago

After Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) was caught worrying out loud that the GOP would...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.