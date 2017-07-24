Don Jr. Hires Another Lawyer Ahead Of Congressional Testimony

As he prepares to speak with congressional intelligence committees this week as part of their Russia probes, Donald Trump, Jr. has added another lawyer to his legal team, ABC News and Reuters reported on Sunday.

Trump Jr. brought on Karina Lynch, a regulatory attorney based in Washington, D.C. Lynch as worked with the Williams and Jensen law firm since 2005, and before that, she worked on Capitol Hill for Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

He will speak with both the Senate and House Intelligence Committees this week following the stunning revelation that he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the campaign. The meeting was pitched to him as part of a Russian government effort to help his father win the election, and a publicist promised him the lawyer would have damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. was already represented by Alan Futerfas, a criminal defense attorney.