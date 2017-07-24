TPM Livewire

Don Jr. Hires Another Lawyer Ahead Of Congressional Testimony

PIN-IT
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 24, 2017 8:48 am

As he prepares to speak with congressional intelligence committees this week as part of their Russia probes, Donald Trump, Jr. has added another lawyer to his legal team, ABC News and Reuters reported on Sunday.

Trump Jr. brought on Karina Lynch, a regulatory attorney based in Washington, D.C. Lynch as worked with the Williams and Jensen law firm since 2005, and before that, she worked on Capitol Hill for Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

He will speak with both the Senate and House Intelligence Committees this week following the stunning revelation that he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the campaign. The meeting was pitched to him as part of a Russian government effort to help his father win the election, and a publicist promised him the lawyer would have damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. was already represented by Alan Futerfas, a criminal defense attorney.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

In Rare Public Appearance, Kushner Says He ‘Did Not Collude With Russia’ (VIDEO) 32 minutes ago

Shortly after testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his contacts with Russia, Jared...

GOP Rep: Fight To Fix O'Care Is Women's Fault, Could Be Solved With A Gun Duel 32 minutes ago

A Republican House member thinks the GOP women of the Senate are to blame for...

GOP Rep. Uses Audio Of Baseball Practice Shooting In Senate Ad (VIDEO) 33 minutes ago

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Monday released a new television ad for his U.S....

Wyden Calls For Kushner To Testify In Open Session Of Senate Intel Committee about 2 hours ago

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) on Monday called for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law...

Trump Tells AP Reporter Asking About O'Care Repeal Effort: 'Quiet' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday scolded an Associated Press reporter who asked about the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.