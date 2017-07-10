TPM Livewire

Trump Jr. Hires Criminal Defense Attorney Alan Futerfas For Russia Probe

Twitter/FuterfasLaw
Published July 10, 2017 4:09 pm

Donald Trump Jr. hired criminal defense attorney Alan Futerfas on Monday to represent him in connection with the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, TPM has confirmed.

Amanda Miller, the Trump Organization’s senior vice president for marketing and corporate communications, confirmed Futerfas’ hiring in an email to TPM. Futurfas himself later confirmed his hiring in an email to TPM.

Trump Jr. said Monday that he would be “[h]appy to work with the committee to pass on what I know,” responding to Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-ME) assertion that the Senate Intelligence Committee ought to interview him about his meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney who had promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton in June 2016.

Cursory research reveals Futerfas’ colorful client list, from a woman whose family trafficked cocaine out of their Corona, Queens pizzeria to an investment broker who sold NFL and NBA players millions of dollars of worthless unregistered promissory notes. Futerfas has represented multiple alleged associates of various of the notorious “Five Families” of organized crime in New York City

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
