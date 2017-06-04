After Calls To ‘Get Down’ To Business, Trump Goes On 23rd Trip To Golf Course

President Donald Trump on Sunday headed to the Trump National Golf Club after calling for the U.S. to “get smart” and “get down to the business of security” in the wake of an attack in London that killed seven people and wounded dozens more.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Trump tweeted Sunday in a series of posts where he appeared to criticize a statement by London’s mayor on the attack.

He then headed to the Trump National Golf Club, according to a pool report, for his second visit in two days and his 23rd visit to a golf course since assuming the presidency.

White House pool reporter just informed us that @realDonaldTrump has gone to play golf. No tweets for a while on #londonattack am guessing — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) June 4, 2017

President Trump is now at his Virginia golf club for the 2nd day in a row. It's his 23rd golf course visit since taking office 19 weeks ago. — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 4, 2017

Trump’s weekend pastime appeared at odds both with his calls for action and his previous comments about President Barack Obama’s golfing habits.

President Obama played golf yesterday??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2013