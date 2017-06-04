TPM Livewire

After Calls To ‘Get Down’ To Business, Trump Goes On 23rd Trip To Golf Course

Patrick Semansky/AP
By Published June 4, 2017 11:14 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday headed to the Trump National Golf Club after calling for the U.S. to “get smart” and “get down to the business of security” in the wake of an attack in London that killed seven people and wounded dozens more.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Trump tweeted Sunday in a series of posts where he appeared to criticize a statement by London’s mayor on the attack.

He then headed to the Trump National Golf Club, according to a pool report, for his second visit in two days and his 23rd visit to a golf course since assuming the presidency.

Trump’s weekend pastime appeared at odds both with his calls for action and his previous comments about President Barack Obama’s golfing habits.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
