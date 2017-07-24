TPM Livewire

Feinstein Asks Grassley To Call Sessions Before Senate Judiciary Committee

PIN-IT
FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 24, 2017 3:06 pm

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Monday asked the panel’s chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), to call Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify before the committee.

Feinstein asked Grassley in a letter to invite Sessions “for an oversight hearing as soon as possible.”

She cited the Washington Post’s report on Friday that Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak told his superiors that he and Sessions had “substantive” discussions on policy issues during President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“If this is true, it would be directly contrary to the testimony that Attorney General Sessions gave – under oath – before the Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearings,” Feinstein wrote. “It would also be directly contrary to public statements made by the Attorney General.”

She said it “would be a grave breach of trust” if Sessions “gave false or misleading testimony” to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I have requested the intelligence intercepts from Ambassador Kislyak’s transmissions and believe that they raise additional questions about the Attorney General’s discussions concerning Russia during the past year,” Feinstein wrote. “This is a serious matter, and the Judiciary Committee must hear directly from the Attorney General.”

She said that she and other members have made “repeated requests” for Sessions to be invited to testify, to no avail, and requested that Grassley invite Sessions to appear “at the first opportunity in August or September.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Feinstein Asks Grassley To Call Sessions Before Senate Judiciary Committee 10 seconds ago

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Monday...

In Rare Public Appearance, Kushner Says He ‘Did Not Collude With Russia’ (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

Shortly after testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his contacts with Russia, Jared...

GOP Rep: Fight To Fix O'Care Is Women's Fault, Could Be Solved With A Gun Duel about 1 hours ago

A Republican House member thinks the GOP women of the Senate are to blame for...

GOP Rep. Uses Audio Of Baseball Practice Shooting In Senate Ad (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Monday released a new television ad for his U.S....

Wyden Calls For Kushner To Testify In Open Session Of Senate Intel Committee about 2 hours ago

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) on Monday called for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.